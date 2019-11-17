Ariana Biermann can't wait to follow in her mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann's, plastic surgery footsteps.

According to Kim, her 18-year-old daughter "can't wait" to get lip injections. The reality star recently discussed Ariana re-wearing her Playboy bunny costume for Halloween to Entertainment Tonight, adding that, "I think she's been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever -- she's been dying to be 18."

In the past, Kim has confessed that she started getting her lips plumped up -- in addition to Botox -- when she was 23. Her oldest daughter, Brielle, 22, is also a fan of lip fillers. She told Ariana that she would have to wait until she was 18 before she was allowed to inject her own pout.

"She's blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she's probably a little bit more motivated," Kim continued.

"But I'm like, 'You're 18.' Until you're 18 you can't do anything and that's kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we're doing OK."