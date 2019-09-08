Things are heating up between Kristen Stewart and her new girlfriend, Dylan Meyer.

The "Twilight" star brought her new gal pal over to Canada to join her at the Toronto International Film Festival where Stewart is promoting her latest film, "Seberg."

While Kristen, showing off her washboard abs in a crop top and wide leg herringbone plaid pants, opted to pose for red carpet photos solo, the two were snapped holding hands outside her film's screening.

Kristen was first linked to Dylan, a screenwriter, in mid-August, just weeks after she was photographed kissing her on-again off-again Victoria's Secret model ex Stella Maxwell. "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it," a source told E! News at the time. "She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan."

The insider also revealed that Kristen was"focused" on maintaining her bond and "having fun" with her new girlfriend. And apparently, since they are "on both coasts together" there is an ease to their relationship, which allows them to see "each other as much as possible."