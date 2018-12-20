Jason Momoa's long locks have been a signature part of his look for years.

He's not afraid of change, but there's a big reason he won't be cutting his hair anytime soon. "My wife [Lisa Bonet] would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don't cut my hair," the "Aquaman" star told the Daily Telegraph, as reported by E! News, DailyMail.com and People magazine.

"I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much," he added.

The Hawaii-born, Iowa-raised actor is also loathe to mess with his hair because of his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. "I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don't want to wear a wig," Jason added. "I think we are good for the next two years."

It's hard to remember, but back when he got his start as a model and actor on "Baywatch: Hawaii," Jason had very short hair. He then grew it out and wore dreadlocks when he was on "Stargate Atlantis," after which he cut his hair again before growing it long once more.

He got permission from the producers of "Stargate" to cut off his dreads between Seasons 4 and 5, though they saved the hair, which then had to be sewn back on once filming resumed. That process, Jason told GateWorld, "took a little over nine hours. It was painful, and I didn't sleep for four days. I grew my hair out when I cut them, and they braided it and sewed my old dreads back in. It looked great -- it just took a long time."

But the pain continued -- Jason even got sores on his head -- so he then cut off his dreads again and briefly wore his stuntman's wig until a $10,000 custom-made wig could be created for him.

In 2017, Jason told late-night host James Corden that he chose to wear dreadlocks because of his now-wife. "I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks," explained Jason, who met "The Cosby Show" alum Lisa -- whom he admitted he'd been obsessed with since he was a boy -- at a New York City jazz club in the mid-aughts.