Margot Robbie and Emma Stone are not in the running to star in a female-led reboot of Indiana Jones, despite an inaccurate report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this story. We're told the two actresses haven't been approached about such a project.

In an interview with The Sun earlier this month, Steven Spielberg nodded when asked if the iconic explorer could be played by a woman in a future installment of the franchise. "We'd have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that," he said. It was a completely hypothetical scenario brought up by the interviewer, and not something that has been in the works. Spielberg in no way confirmed he's currently developing the theoretical movie.

In fact, Spielberg starts shooting a fifth Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford in 2019, so a reboot of the franchise doesn't appear to be a priority for the time being. Still, an article in the latest issue of Star wrongly insists the director is presently working on a female version of the film. A so-called "source" tells the magazine, "He already has a wish list of top female stars," who supposedly include Robbie and Stone. "Steven is looking for an actress who can handle the action, like Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman," adds the seemingly phony tipster.

It's worth noting, trusted industry publications such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter are usually the outlets to exclusively break such major film news, but none of the trades have reported about an Indiana Jones reboot being in active development. Regardless, Gossip Cop checked in with sources close to both Robbie and Stone, and no one could confirm the actresses are in talks to play the next Indiana Jones.

Although it's entirely possible a female reboot of the franchise will come to fruition at some point in the future, the film is more of an idea than a reality at this time. In 2015, Spielberg also said he was open to the idea of a reboot starring Chris Pratt, but that idea was also hypothetical and ultimately never panned out.

Additionally, Robbie and Stone have a number of other films lined up over the next few years, as is evident by their IMDB pages. Robbie will next be playing Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and will also reprise her role as Harley Quinn in a Suicide Squad sequel and spinoff. Meanwhile, Stone is attached to star as Cruella de Vil in a live-action movie about the Disney villain. Should there be any official announcement or casting news regarding an Indiana Jones reboot, it's highly unlikely to come from Star, which is better known for publishing fake news about celebrities than getting big Hollywood scoops.

