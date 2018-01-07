The idyllic setting that provided a backdrop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos won't be part of the couple's wedding festivities. That's according to British tab Express (via the Daily Mail), which reports that royal aides nixed the pair's initial hope of holding their wedding reception at the 33-acre Frogmore Estate.

Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

Insiders tell Express the idea was "gently vetoed" by royal aides who were concerned Frogmore may not have been a "practical" choice given the size of the wedding party.

Built in the late 17th Century, Frogmore houses a royal retreat in the form of a country house as well as a burial ground and mausoleums for deceased members of the royal family. The property, which is owned by the Crown and open to the public for a only a few days each year, has long been used as a staging space for royal events including the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips. Harry and Meghan have reportedly gone there from time to time for "romantic picnics," according to the Mail.

Instead of Frogmore, the couple has been encouraged to use St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, which can hold more people comfortably.

"They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan who has called it 'dreamy', but they have been told St. George's Hall is far more practical," said a source. "The Queen would also have loved the family to see what had been done at Frogmore," the insider added. "The house has just been renovated by a group of friends as a 70th wedding anniversary gift to her and Philip."

Little else is known so far when it comes to details about Meghan and Harry's May 19 wedding, although TMZ reported last month that the royal family had reached out to Israeli designer Inbal Dror with a request for sketches of wedding dress options for Meghan, who has said her ideal wedding dress would be "whimsical or subtly romantic."

John Rainford/WENN.com

Insiders expect Prince William to handle best man duties for his brother, Harry; William and Duchess Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will likely be involved in the wedding as well.

The palace has also confirmed the wedding will be televised.