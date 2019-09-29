Reese Witherspoon is making her best effort to be a cool mom -- and that includes staying on top of the latest teen trends and dance moves!

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In a hilarious new video, the Academy Award winning actress asks her almost 16-year-old son Deacon to give her a tutorial on one social media platform she has yet to master. "What is TikTok?' she asks her son, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe.

"Deacon, this is very important. I've brought you here because I have questions for you," she continues, to which Deacon mutters, "Oh God." He then explains the "short-form video platform" app where people share clips of themselves lip-syncing to songs or dancing around.

"Should I be on TikTok?" she asks him. She then proceeds to bust out all of her moves, with her son laughing in the background.

"@deaconphillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok," Witherspoon captioned the video, adding a crying with laughter emoji. "I think I nailed it…"

Her friends also found her dance moves hilarious. "This is everything!!" pal Victoria Beckham commented.

"You did nail it," added Selma Blair.

"I've watched this nine times. You are so funny. I can't believe how polite your son is," wrote Mindy Kaling.