Rosario Dawson and her family are being sued by a former transgender employee for several charges, including assault, battery, trespass, discrimination, civil rights, and labor violations.

John Photography/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the employee, Dedrek Finey (who previously went by Deidre before coming out as transgender) who knew the Dawson family for decades, moved to Los Angles from New York City as requested by Rosario's mother, Isabel, in 2017. After making the move, he came out as transgender, but according to the lawsuit, the family wasn't happy about it.

He claims that the Dawson family would only address him by his former pronoun, and when he complained to Rosario "repeatedly" she refused to do anything about it. He also claims she engaged in "transphobic abuse" because she allegedly said, "You're a grown woman." When he corrected him, he claims she replied, "Whatever."

According to Dedrek he was residing on Rosario's North Hollywood property in a separate home, where he didn't have to pay rent but was responsible for helping renovate the actress' home. But in April 2018 his hours were cut and he was soon informed he had to move out. Dedrek claims he was confronted by Isabel and when he refused to discuss the issue with her, she got violent, threatening to kill his cat, and then ripped the screen off a window and pulled him outside through it. Then, he claims she started punching him and screamed, "You're not so much of a man now."

Reportedly, Rosario then yelled, "Mom, stop being petty." While he thought the actress was coming to his defense, he claims she then helped her mom pin him down so she could continue beating him. He also claims that either Rosario or Isabel took his phone away from him during the beating, because they knew he had a compromising video of Isabel threatening him earlier in the year.

According to the lawsuit, he was eventually able to escape the women and get into Rosario's home where he dialed 911. Police came to the scene and took Dedrek to a hospital for treatment. The very next day he got a restraining order against Isabel. In September 2018 he was forced to vacate the house, as the family shut off the gas and made his living conditions deplorable.

He's now suing Rosario, her mother, stepfather and uncle for assault, battery, trespass, discrimination, civil rights, and labor violations.