It's a girl for Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre, who are expecting their third child this spring.

GC Images

The former wrestler posted a totally adorable gender reveal on social media on February 16, which involved her beautiful family of four -- almost five!

"Slide left to find out what we are having! 👶" Stacy teased. In the first photo, her daughter, Ava, held a red stick, ready to pop the balloon filled with pink or blue confetti.

"Ava got her wish 💫," she added, with the second photo revealing that the fifth member of their family would indeed be another girl.

In December, Stacy revealed she was expecting again. "Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids," she told People. "We live in Jackson Hole, and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there."

Added her husband, "It's exciting. I think once we had our second one, we totally got it and understood how to manage."