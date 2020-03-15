In a new interview, Aaron Paul reveals that he lives an extremely tech-free life.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the former "Breaking Bad" star shared that he has been eschewing technology the past 10 years.

"It's a blessing and a curse to have data control and data collection, but because of that, I haven't owned a computer in over 10 years," he shared. "I'm considering going back to a flip phone, but in the meantime, the Light Phone makes calls, stores ten numbers, but there's no camera, no texting or emailing."

The Light Phone is a phone marketed as only having the essentials — and retails for around $350.

Paul says making these changes has made him feel calmer and less "suffocated."

"Honestly I feel like I've cracked a code in a way, and I cannot begin to tell you how much better I feel. I'm 100 per cent less anxious... I have an honest connection, which is what we all used to have," the father to Story, 2, explained.

Paul hinted at his aversions to technology in September 2019, when he shared a post about his lavish 40th birthday trip to the Dominican Republic.

"Thank you everyone for your birthday messages this past week. They all warmed my heart," he wrote on Instagram. "I had my phone locked away in my room for the entire trip and instead of my phone I had two Dos Hombres Mezcal Pina Colada's glued to my hands at all times. It was delightful."