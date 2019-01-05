Adele has never hidden her disdain for touring, and in a new move is now indicating to fans she might really be ready to give up on it all together.

Instagram

The powerful songstress went on an extensive tour after the release of her album "25," but admitted in 2016 that it was not for her. "I'd still like to make records, but I'd be fine if I never heard [the applause] again," she told Vanity Fair. "I'm on tour simply to see everyone who's been so supportive."

When she closed that tour in London in 2017, she included a handwritten note in her tour book. "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring," she wrote. "I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Now it appears she's making the final move to quit touring, as a report in UK's The Sun shows that the singer is voluntarily liquidating the business where the earnings from the tours were registered. The company, Remedy Touring LLP, earned a staggering $180 million from shows performed between 2016-2017, which included the 123 shows the "Hello" singer performed for 1.5 million fans during her Adele Live tour.

Fortunately this is no indicator that she's done with music. In fact, Adele reportedly began working on her fourth album, a follow up to "25," over the summer, and it's rumored to be released late this year.