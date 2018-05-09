Alan Thicke's widow thinks his sons are being shady with the fortune the "Growning Pains" star left behind.

Third wife Tanya Callau Thicke, 42, claims in new court documents that she hasn't yet received her inheritance from Alan -- who died at age 69 after his aorta ruptured during a hockey game in December 2016 -- more than 15 months after his passing, TMZ reports.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The former beauty queen, who wed Alan in 2005, believes his sons -- music star Robin Thicke, 41, and actor Brennan Thicke, 43, who are co-trustees of his estate -- "might be recklessly spending his money while holding out on her inheritance," TMZ writes.

"The fact that Tanya still hasn't received her inheritance is unconscionable," her lawyer, Adam Streisand, tells TMZ, adding that Tanya will ask the court to force them to be more transparent if they aren't more open with her about what's going on moving forward.

According to the new legal papers, TMZ writes, "the sons raised hell over Tanya arranging a burial site monument for Alan -- which she claims she had every right to do -- and retaliated by refusing to reimburse her for it. At the same time, she claims they reimbursed Robin $105,000 for a huge memorial bash the night before Alan's burial... which she was not on board with."

TMZ also reports that Tanya believes she's been charged unfairly for expenses and taxes that are not her responsibility.

Rex USA

This isn't the first time Tanya and Alan's older sons have clashed following the beloved TV star's death.

In May 2017, Robin and Brennan filed legal documents claiming that Tanya was overreaching and trying to nullify her prenuptial agreement with Alan so that she could get more from her late husband's estate. Their lawyer alleged in court papers that Tanya had "threatened to make her claims fodder for 'tabloid publicity' unless the Co-Trustees agreed to participate in a mediation and succumb to her demands."

Tanya's lawyer denied it and last July, she filed her own legal documents claiming that she wasn't trying to fight the prenup and that Alan's kids knew that.

Getty Images North America

Tanya reportedly signed the prenup four days before their 2005 wedding without a lawyer present. The prenup reportedly gives her 25 percent of Alan's Carpinteria, California ranch, where they made their home, plus the right to live there and some of his other assets. She said that's all she wanted -- no more, no less.

In September, a judge sided with Tanya and threw out the petition filed by Robin and Brennan to block their stepmother from challenging her prenup, noting she hadn't shown signs of doing that, though left it open for them to refile at a later date.

Tanya had claimed months earlier that the reason they filed the petition against her in the first place was to retaliate because she'd declined to let them use Alan's large ranch to grow marijuana, which is a legal industry in California.

"Since Alan died, his sons have been haranguing her to let them turn America's dad's homestead into a massive pot plantation," Tanya's attorney told People magazine in a statement last year. "When she said no, they filed this bogus lawsuit and smeared her in the tabloids. They're just trying to bully a woman whose only crime is loving their father with everything she had for 17 years."