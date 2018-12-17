Alfonso Ribeiro is suing a popular video game creator for allegedly stealing his legendary "Carlton" dance.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star claims Epic Games completely ripped off his famous dance and uses it in its uber-popular game Fortnite, TMZ is reporting. During his time on "Fresh Prince," Alfonso's character, Carlton Banks, often did a specific dance that would become known simply as "The Carlton."

Alfonso even did the dance to much fanfare on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2014.

Getty Images North America

The actor claims he's in the middle of copyrighting the "Carlton" dance, TMZ noted.

In the lawsuit, Alfonso claims Fortnite released a new dance that its characters can perform called the "Fresh Emote." The dance, he says, is a total knockoff.

Hip-hop artist 2 Milly recently sued Fortnite for a similar reason, claiming the game's creators stole his "Milly Rock" dance.