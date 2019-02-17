Take that, dad-shamers!

Andy Cohen, 50, went on the defense, telling Instagram haters to "stand down," after being criticized for a joke he made about his beloved pooch, Wacha, eating his newborn baby boy's toy.

@bravoandy / Instagram

The proud papa, who welcomed son Benjamin less than two weeks ago, was just trying to be cute when he shared video of Wacha rolling around in what was left of the chewed-up plush toy.

"Did you just eat my son's stuffed Torah that the Rabbi gave him Wacha? And now you're exhausted" Andy joked on his Instagram story on Friday, Feb. 15. "That was my son's Torah. Did you want to explain to my son what you did? And what do I tell the Rabbi? Wacha? Wacha!"

After getting a ton of flack from his followers, worried that the dog was jealous of Benjamin, the Bravo host decided to set the record straight with a series of Instagram stories on Feb. 15.

"Wacha didn't know that the Torah toy -- we're talking about a Torah toy -- belonged to the baby," he said. "He just had his eye on a purple f---ing toy and he wanted to rip it apart. It's not that deep. Stand down. Everything's fine in the West Village."

Andy explained that he'd been getting direct messages from users who thought he had a "big problem" on his hands regarding Wacha's relationship with his baby, but he made it clear that they were just blowing things out of proportion.

Adding, "Hey, I've been a dad for 12 days, people are judgy as f---. We gotta be careful, okay. Sometimes a Torah toy is just a Torah toy everybody, right?"

Clearly, it's all love between Wacha and little Benji, with whom Andy shared an adorable photo on Valentine's Day.

"Two Valentines! Lucky me," he captioned the sweet shot, clutching his swaddled newborn in one arm and his beagle mix in the other.

Andy, a first-time dad, was overjoyed when he welcomed his son via surrogate on Feb. 4, and shared the news on Instagram with a smily black-and-white photo holding his boy.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."