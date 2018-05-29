Oh, hey Angie!

Angelina Jolie is one of the least social media savvy celebrities around, as she has no Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, but on May 29, she made her Instagram debut while photobombing her "Maleficent 2" costar Elle Fanning.

REX/Shutterstock

In Elle's selfie, Angie appears laughing in background while flashing a peace sign.

"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!," Elle captioned her image. In the film, Angie is very maternal toward Elle, who plays Princess Aurora.

Elle posted another one, this time standing squarely in front of Angie, completely shielding her face. However, Maleficent's legendary horns appear behind Elle, as if they were coming out of her head.

"Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2," Elle said.

Both photos occurred on the London set of sequel.

Elle's 2.2 million followers went crazy for the photo, as they each racked up over 300,000 likes.

The film will reportedly hit theaters in 2019 or 2020.