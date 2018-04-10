Ten years ago Anna Faris looked down at her chest and she couldn't believe what she'd done — Suddenly she had boobs, thanks to a breast augmentation.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 41-year old actress opened up about her boob job in the past, but she's now opening up to Women's Health about mindset in the those days.

"I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [she was married to Ben Indra for four years], I had just finished 'House Bunny,' and I'd sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done," she said.

The "Overboard" actress had no regrets either, saying she felt "awesome." Still, in getting the procedure done, she surprised herself.

"I never, ever thought I'd do something like that," she said, indicating that she "always thought plastic surgery was caving in to 'the man,' you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini."

She continued, "I'm still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist. I kept thinking, am I betraying my own gender by doing this?"

REX/Shutterstock

Now, and especially now, Anna makes no judgment on people who change their bodies in an artificial way.

"People should be able to do whatever they want," she said, "whether it's getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery, or getting a nose job."

In February 2017, she spoke briefly about her bob job with the What's the Tee podcast, saying her augmentation "wasn't a career thing — it was a divorce thing."

In her book, "Unqualified," Anna added, "I'd recently ended my first marriage and I was clearly going through a year of revolutionary change - independence and a boob job!"