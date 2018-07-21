Ariana Grande calls her and Pete Davidson 'annoying' after cuddle post share.

Just because Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson are both currently in the clouds of love, doesn't mean that she's ignorant to how their repeated PDA might be interpreted by others.

In a black and white post the "Side to Side" singer put up on Friday, the two of them are looking extremely cuddly while snuggling up in bed.

Grande, 25, captioned the image: "My baaaaaby loves me," adding a cloud emoji, a symbol both have tattooed on their fingers.

Once Davidson replied in the comments, which was first noticed by Comments By Celebs, that he loves her "more than anything," Grande quipped back: "@petedavidson we're annoying as [expletive]."

As most fans know, Grande and Davidson have not been shy at all about their affection for each other on social media, as the Instagram love continued on Friday with Grande calling him the "king of Instagram returns" after Davidson commented on a photo of his lady from a recent music video, branding her an "icon."

The love is strong between these two and it shows, like recently Grande defended naming a song "Pete" on her upcoming album, Sweetener.

"He's my fiancé. This is my album. I'm an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn't for you, that's OK," she said to a fan earlier in the week. "I won't be offended. Still wishing y'all all the love in the world."

And the defense against the haters doesn't stop there for the two, who got engaged not long after they began dating. Earlier in the month, the "SNL" comedian received some blowback for posting an image of Ariana in his late father's FDNY badge (she also has the badge number tattooed on her foot).

"For ur information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé," Davidson fired back in the comments section. "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."