Earlier in the week Ariana Grande was forced to postpone concerts in Florida due to illness. Now, though, she's revealing that tomatoes were to blame.

Ariana, it seems, has just discovered that she's allergic to tomatoes.

"Update: we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Still feels like i'm swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can't wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November."

Wallowing in her unfortunate new allergy, she added, "P.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES……."

When the 25-year-old pop star first announced the postponement of the concerts, she said she was "beyond devastated."

"I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," Ariana said on social media on Tuesday. "I'm so beyond devastated. i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you."

After news of her tomato allergy got out, her fans all-but declared war on the fruit.

"#DeathToTomatoes," one person wrote. Others were sympathetic to the foods that Ariana will apparently have to eliminate from her diet due to their tie-ins to tomato sauce.

"Oh no!!! No more pizza????," one person said, while another added, "PASTA WILL NEVER BE THE SAME."