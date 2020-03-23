Add it to the résumé: Armie Hammer is a park poet!

In a video shared by Poetry In The Wind on Instagram on March 23, the actor recites a poem called "Valentine" by Wendy Cope while hanging out in the middle of New York City's Central Park.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

On March 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a state-wide "stay at home" executive order for all residents in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but Armie was not in violation of that order because, according to Page Six, the video was actually shot "weeks ago."

"Here he is, the gorgeous and talented Mr Armie Hammer reciting one of my favorite poems by Wendy Cope on a crisp spring day in Central Park," the Instagram post read. "Listen and swoon my friends."

After a short introduction, Armie recites "Valentine."

"My heart has made its mind up / And I'm afraid it's you. / Whatever you've got lined up / My heart has made its mind up / And if you can't be signed up / This year, next year will do. / My heart has made its mind up / And I'm afraid it's you," the poem reads.