Aubrey O'Day is livid with American Airlines after claiming a flight attendant made her undress in front of the entire plane, exposing her bra. However, according to a report citing witnesses, that's not exactly what happened.

The former Danity Kane singer took to Twitter Thursday night to publicly shame the airline and the flight attendant, even calling him out by name and demanding his firing.

"Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.. including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn't like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly," she wrote.

After one of her Twitter followers supported her, she tweeted, "Yeah. I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad."

However, according to TMZ, there's more than meets the eye here. Witnesses told TMZ that the former reality TV star was wearing a black shirt that featured a four-letter curse word is big, bold white letters. After the flight attendant asked her to change the shirt, Aubrey "complained and said she was going to post about it on social media," TMZ said.

According to the webloid's account, the "Ex on the Beach" star told the flight attendant that she didn't have another shirt, so she was then asked to turn her shirt inside out. But, witness said she was not asked to turn it inside out in front of the plane's passengers, as the flight attendant told her she could use the restroom. Aubrey, though, refused the restroom offer, reportedly choosing instead to slip her shirt off on the spot, exposing her bra.

In a further tweet, she said she didn't think the flight attendant was a "pervert," but instead someone who "genuinely hated" her.

"He wasn't kind," she wrote, "and I don't believe his feelings were handled correctly."

After a representative from American Airlines tried to do some damage control, Aubrey tweeted, "I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I'm that offended and disturbed."