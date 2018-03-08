Audrina Patridge's split with her ex, Corey Bohan, is getting more volatile, as she's accusing him of stalking her. She now wants a judge to step in.

Splash News

The former "The Hills" star went to court this week to file an emergency request to strip Corey of visitation rights with their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra. According to The Blast, she is asking for a restraining order against him.

In the paperwork, she claims that Corey threatened her on March 5 during a custodial handoff. The former reality TV star says she recorded that particular incident, which is just one of many. She argues that Corey has followed her out of the parking lot and "one time swerved his vehicle dangerously close to my sister," The Blast reports.

She also claims that he has been "stalking" her social media and publicly mocking her. In her paperwork, she says their daughter is on the receiving end of Corey's episodes, too, claiming he is "angry, rude and emotionally abusive" towards Kirra. He tells the little girl, "Mommy doesn't pick you up anymore because she's an L.A. party girl," Audrina alleges.

WENN

She further states that she's being punished for working and accuses Corey of growing aggressive towards her.

"I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care," Audrina says in her legal documents. She used one of his social media posts to back up her claim.

The split between the two has been ugly from the start. Less than a year after tying the knot, the reality TV star filed for divorce. Last September, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey, alleging both emotional and physical abuse.

She's said that Corey is suicidal and she fears that he will take their daughter to his native Australia.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.