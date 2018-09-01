"Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan was arrested for felony child endangerment, which police say put her kids at risk, following a physical altercation with her ex-husband, TMZ is reporting.

Sources with "direct knowledge" tell TMZ how Govan's children were at school on Friday, preparing to leave for the day, when ex-husband Matt Barnes was set to pick them up. TMZ says that according to their custody agreement, Barnes had custody for the holiday weekend.

TMZ insiders add that at 2:55 p.m., five minutes prior to school getting out, Gloria showed up to get the twin boys. She had the children in her car when Barnes arrived, who said that the Labor Day weekend was to be his with the kids.

Sources told TMZ that Matt instructed the kids to get out of Gloria's vehicle and into his own. The kids did just that, which apparently set Govan into a rage, where she attempted to follow Matt's car, shouting and using profanity. The sources add that she then blocked Barnes' car, and someone called 911.

Govan was booked for child endangerment as well as violating a court order. Once Gloria was in jail, Matt showed the police paperwork explaining that he was entitled to custody for the weekend, whereupon he was able to take the kids.

Govan and the former Los Angeles Laker endured a bitter divorce (she's currently engaged to Derek Fisher). There was reportedly bad blood between Barnes and Fisher, who were once teammates on the Lakers, as Barnes believes that Fisher and Govan got together while they were still married. However, it appeared as if the feud had ended, being that Barnes had congratulated Fisher on the engagement.

Govan was let out on bail after posting $100,000 bond.