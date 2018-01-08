Bella Thorne reveals she was sexually abused as a child
Bella Thorne revealed on social media that she was sexually abused throughout her childhood.
The actress took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking message.
"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..," she captioned a photo of herself dressed in winter clothes. "When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did."
"Some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive," she continued. "Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."
The actress has mentioned that she was abused before, but didn't detail the abuse.
In December, a Twitter user wrote about Bella, saying, "What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested?" Bella saw the message, and replied, "Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney."
The next day she cryptically tweeted, "The world can be a sick place sometimes."