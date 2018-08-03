Pamela Anderson seems to be in a loving relationship with soccer star Adil Rami, but that hasn't stopped another man -- a very deep-pocketed man -- from trying to win her heart.

According to Page Six, Russian-British newspaper magnate Evgeny Lebedev has the hots for the former Playboy model.

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

"Evgeny Lebedev has been trying to sweep her away for years," a source close to Pam told Page Six. "They share a love of arts and have many intellectual interests in common. Pamela's friends think he's better suited to her -- but she's still living out her experience respectfully with Adil. She believes in Adil. It's very sweet."

Pam, 51, and Adil have been dating since last summer. Adil, though, has been "on the party circuit" with his French soccer teammates celebrating the country's World Cup win.

"Pamela wants nothing to do with clubs. She's turned off by juvenile behavior. She respects his need to celebrate the win, but this behavior cannot last," the insider said. "Pamela has been with some truly brilliant men in her life, so the consensus among her friends is how can this soccer player really sustain her interest? Pamela bores easily."

REX/Shutterstock

And while Adil parties, Evgeny, a billionaire, is turning on the charm, sending Pam art, flowers, sweet text messages and invitations to visit him in Italy and England. Perhaps it's all working -- Pam reportedly unfollowed Adil on Instagram recently.

This might be music to Pam's friends' ears. The Page Six source said Pam's high-profile buddies, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and director Luke Gilford, are not fond of the "Baywatch" star's current romance.

"Julian Assange is also no fan of Adil," the source sniffed. "In fact, before he was isolated and cut off from Wi-Fi and outside communication, he introduced Pamela to Croatian philosopher Srecko Horvat. Julian's position is if he can't have her, he wants her to be with someone smart and interesting."

Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/W

"Adil is so jealous and Luke worries that Pamela will continue to turn down good film projects because of jealous men in her life," the source continued. "Adil is highly controlling and does everything in his power to seclude and isolate her from her circle of friends."

Still, Page Six's source said that Pam and Adil are still together for the time being.