Two years after the infamous Donald Trump "Access Hollywood" tape was released, Billy Bush still has a bone to pick with Donald Trump and NBC.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

On Oct. 7, the former newsman shared a humorous throwback image from a taping from the "Today" show. The photo, showing Billy in Spanx, was shot on Oct. 7, 2016, the day the tape was released.

"Two years ago today, my life went from order to chaos in a dramatic instant. I accounted for my small part, while the President and my employer walked away and still haven't accounted for their actions," he wrote on Instagram. "These past couple years have been character building to say the least - anxiety attacks, fits of rage, feelings of betrayal and abandonment - and I have concluded that I am NOT extraordinary. Terrible things can happen at any moment to ANYONE."

In the leaked tape, then-candidate Trump used very controversial language about his treatment of women. Trump came away rather unscathed and won the Presidency. Billy, though, was fired from the "Today" show in the wake of the tape, and many media outlets have essentially labeled him radioactive.

In his new post, he said he's learned from the incident.

"On the positive side, I feel grateful to know adversity as intimately as I do, and to have developed more empathy, humility and resilience. And to know you can laugh even in the darkest hour is a blessing. Especially at yourself," he wrote. "I am grateful to God and my family for true love and support, and to all of you for your kindness."

After reflecting on the tape, Billy took a swipe at the media.

"I have an idea. Let's stop tolerating this escalating war on flaws and the obliteration of people for things we all do. It's fueled by an activist media and (anti) social media and it's barbaric," he said. "We are humans and thus fallible. Let's take better care of each other."