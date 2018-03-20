Liam Hemsworth stole Miley Cyrus' heart, so her dad now steals from Miley's doting fiance.

To be fair, Billy Ray Cyrus really only steals Liam's style, but he does so literally, by raiding the actor's closet.

"I pick up everything I can off Liam," Billy told A Current Affair. "He's a good guy. I even steal his clothes sometimes."

This isn't the first time that Billy has confessed to pilfering from his future son-in-law. He recently told KIIS that he is shameless in permanently borrowing Liam's clothes.

"He's got good style," Billy said, even admitting that he was currently wearing Liam's shirt and jacket at the time. "I don't take much, just what I need. I took a T-shirt, jacket, socks."

Billy even said he doesn't wash the clothes and return them to "The Hunger Games" star.

"I usually just wear them til they melt and then I'll go steal some more," he said.

Over the years Billy has been nothing but positive about Miley's man. He's even joked with media about Miley and Liam's romance. When asked by The Courier Mail if he often visits Australia, Liam's native land, Billy said, "Oh, I was down there last month, for a wedding, didn't you hear about it. It was a joke, you didn't get it! The whole world's been chasing me wanting to know if Miley and Liam got married while they were down in Australia."

"I just say yes, what the heck, man, it's just so funny to watch people's faces and then I always say, 'No I'm just kidding,'" he said.

Note to Liam: if Billy has nothing to wear for your inevitable wedding, guard your tux!