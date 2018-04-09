Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are thinking bigger is better when it comes to their family.

While some reports have indicated that the duo is on the rocks, a source tells Page Six that that couldn't be farther from the truth, and that the genetically-gifted couple is looking to expand their brood.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

"They are planning on having more kids, but they may have to wait another year due to busy work schedules," the source said.

Blake and Ryan already share daughters James, 3, and Ines, 1.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

In late March, an unsubstantiated report said Blake and Ryan were "struggling to spend quality time together." Ryan joked on Twitter that he wishes that were true.

"I could use a little 'me time,'" he said.

Over the week, Blake trolled her husband, sharing an image of him looking dapper and smiling at her. If you only read her caption, you wouldn't know he was even a prominent person in the image.

"If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself," she hilariously wrote.

Last year, Blake appeared on "Today" and essentially implied that more kids were likely to come.

"I'm one of five kids. My husband's one of four. So we're officially breeders," she said.

Around the same time, Ryan said he certainly wasn't opposed to more kids, telling ET, "I don't know [if more kids are in store], we'll see. Definitely going to have more sex, but we'll see what happens after that."