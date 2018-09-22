"The West Wing" could be the next rebooted TV show!

Mitch Haddad / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC via Getty Images

Bradley Whitford, who played White House chief of staff Josh Lyman, on the drama, is the latest star to express interest in bringing back the NBC show. His comments come just days after Martin Sheen, who played President Jed Bartlet told Page Six he would be "delighted" to participate.

"Well, of course, I would, but I would be too old for the office now," Sheen said. "I wouldn't know how they'd fit me in, but of course I would be delighted. It's the first I've heard of it."

As for Whitford, he told Page Six, "If there was some version of it that [writer] Aaron [Sorkin] was really into, and you could get the band back together, [then] yeah."

"I think there's a healthy fear," Whitford added. "You want to get out before your banana turns brown, and that was such an amazing experience, my sense is that Aaron is justifiably cautious about doing something that wouldn't live up to what we did."

Rob Lowe, who played Sam Seaborn, deputy communications director, has also been pushing for a second chance at the show, which went off the air in 2006.

NBC

"I was watching all the reboots come out and look, I love 'Murphy Brown' as much as the next person, and who doesn't? But I think it's time to get the old gang back together," Lowe said on "The Late Show" earlier this month. "I know all of the staff would love [it]… [but] it's all about Aaron Sorkin. He's the guy who wrote it. He's the guy who created it. He is 'The West Wing' and we've got to have him figure it out."

There seems to be a chance Sorkin, who originally left the show after the fourth season, would be willing to give it a chance, as Lowe revealed, "[Aaron] says he'd like to do it as soon as he figures out a way to do it."