Brody Jenner is a man of steel these days... literally.

The reality TV star suffered a serious arm injury after falling off a one-wheel hoverboard. On Thursday, he shared an X-ray of his elbow, showing it full of metal pins.

"Feeling pretty lucky to live in 2019. If this was a few hundred years ago they might of just chopped the lower half of my arm off, filled it with leeches and sent me home," he captioned the Instagram snap. "In all seriousness feeling very fortunate. Rehabilitation starts today!"

Last week, "The Hills" star posted a photo from a hospital bed, revealing on Instagram that he was injured and needed surgery on his elbow.

"Just want to say thank you to Dr Modabber and his incredible team for putting my elbow back together," he wrote, adding that he dreamed of snowboarding with his dog while he was in surgery and on anesthesia. "Apparently Shoey and I were snowboarding in Park city while I was under. Thanks for all the get well wishes!"

Brody's wife, Kaitlynn Carter, also shared a photo of her ailing man last week and continued to gush over him, despite his condition, writing, "WHO LOOKS THIS GOOD GOING INTO SURGERY?!?."