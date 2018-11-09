Caitlyn Jenner's house, which was prominently featured on her reality TV show "I am Cait," is a total loss after it burned down in the Southern California wildfires.

The home, which sat on top of a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach, went up in flames Friday, a casualty of what's known as the Woolsey fire, TMZ reported.

The house was gorgeous, boasting four bedrooms and 3,500 square feet. Last year, the home saw significant damage from a windstorm.

Caitlyn has lived in the home since 2015. Shortly after the purchase, the home was featured on an episode of "Celebrity Homes."

Thus far, the Woolsey fire has burned 14,000 acres, and all of Malibu is under mandatory evacuation.

Homes owned by Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in the Hidden Hills area are all in danger, too, and the women were evacuated on Thursday night. On Friday, TMZ reported that flames reached the estate of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and they were forced to evacuated their entire security team.