Calvin Harris says he and girlfriend Aarika Wolf are just fine following a headline-making car accident in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

After TMZ published a story about the crash that was widely picked up by other media outlets, the Scottish DJ took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was well, Britain's The Sun reported.

"I promised myself I'd never do anything worthy of appearing in TMZ ever again but sadly this was out of my control thankfully everyone is OK," Calvin tweeted before later deleting the message that poked fun at his past appearances on the site, many of which have been thanks to his high-profile romances with stars including Taylor Swift and Rita Ora.

According to TMZ, the music producer's model girlfriend was driving a Range Rover on a residential street in Beverly Hills with Calvin in the passenger seat on May 6 when they hit a white Honda carrying two females.

The report initially alleged that the driver of the Honda began to slow while turning left into a driveway. Aarika, according to TMZ, "didn't slow down and plowed into the left side of the car, making it spin out and setting off the airbags."

But TMZ later updated its story after speaking to a source close to Calvin, who disputed the cause of the accident. According to that source, TMZ writes, "The Honda was pulled over at the side of the road and appeared to be stopped. Our source says without warning, the Honda pulled into the lane Calvin was traveling in and struck the Range Rover -- leaving no question that it was the other vehicle's fault."

Either way, the cars ended up facing each other after the collision. Cops were called and the drivers swapped insurance information. Both vehicles were towed.

According to TMZ, the two women in the Honda were upset and claimed that neither Calvin nor Aarika -- whom he's dated on-and-off since 2015 -- asked if they were okay. The women also later experienced pain and planned to file a police report, TMZ reported.

Back in May 2016, Calvin was briefly hospitalized in Los Angeles after the Cadillac SUV he was riding in was hit by a Volkswagen Beetle while he was being driven to the airport. He reportedly suffered a facial laceration in that crash.