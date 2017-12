She may have been diagnosed with cancer for the second time, but "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer is still moving forward with her life, despite having "some pain."

In a chat with Us Weekly, she said, "It's a squamous cell carcinoma and it could show up on the skin or in your lungs, it could be in the back of your throat, in your vagina, in your labia, there's many places it could show up. I had surgery three days ago and I'm out and about but I'm still healing and I'm still in some pain."

In her fight, she doesn't have to look far for inspiration.

"My mom is fighting her third cancer and she's an inspiration to me, she's so strong. I think I get my strength from her and my knowledge of knowing how to handle and deal with cancer," she said. "We're both there for each other. I think keeping your family close and having them support you helps you so much, and also having a good man in your life, and I have a lot of great friends too."

Camille, who recently got engaged, announced on Instagram on Dec. 14 that she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, the second-most common type of skin cancer.

"Thank you Dr. Beth karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses. Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key," she captioned two images of her from Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. "My cancer was removed and I'm resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn't seem right go for a checkup. Don't put it off. Annual check ups are important."

Camille was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy in June 2014. She celebrated being cancer-free for a year in January 2015.