Cardi B found herself in hot water over the weekend after an old video surfaced of her making a racist joke.

In a video posted to TMZ, which was reportedly shot three years ago, Cardi gave advice to women about what to do if you just finished spending time with one man, but you're waiting for another with no time to shower. She then jokingly spoke about cleaning your vagina with a towel, referring to it as a "Puerto Rican bath," a "Haitian shower" or a "Mexican spa day."

The video was supposedly recorded when Cardi was "an Instagram comedian and not a rapper," TMZ said.

It's been a wild ride for Cardi of late. Last week she released a new song at a MTV VMA after party in which she seemingly ripped fellow female rapper and rival Nicki Minaj.

It was also announced that Cardi's "Invasion of Privacy" album extended its run as the longest running female rap album with consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.