Cardi B really, really, really loves her mom.

On Nov. 19, the wildly successful rapper has revealed that she's bought her mother a house in New York. And while she doesn't say exactly how much she spent on it, she made it clear it was way, way more than $600K.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

She took to Instagram to share two video clips of the beautiful property. "Stay down till you come up! Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house. Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones I was interested for her weren't at my price range," the Bronx-born rapper captioned the clips.

"I worked and worked and now I'm here!! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!.....don't ask me for s--- motherf------ i got big girls bills 😩😩!"

In the first video, Cardi shows off the kitchen and a few rooms on the main floor before taking the camera downstairs to the built-out basement.

"Happiest day of my life," she says. "Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mom a home and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000. And you know, we live in NY, so cribs that looks like that look like s---. I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited till I could afford a dream home, and I copped it. My favorite part is the basement, let me show ya. I'm emotional."

Cardi -- who in 2017 re-posted a photo of her lookalike mom on Twitter that she grabbed from sister Hennessy Carolina's Instagram account -- then walks downstairs to the white-walled basement level where she reveals a gym, a tiled bathroom and a dark-walled room with plush red carpeting that appears to be a cozy home theater area.

"I'm just happy that I know when my daughter [Kulture, who's 4 months old] visits her grandma's house, she's gonna come here," Cardi says on the video, adding that she "can't wait till all my family come here [for] Thanksgiving, everything. [I'm] so happy."

A second, much shorter clip reveals the view from the second story, which features wood floors and iron balcony railings. "So this is the upstairs. So happy," Cardi says.