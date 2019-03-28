Catherine Zeta-Jones may be the real winner of spring break!

The actress decided to take her two children on two different spring break trips to Paris, Marrakech and Dubai.

"When your kids school break doesn't coincide, you go places!" she wrote alongside a series of snaps from the separate vacations. "Carys in Paris! Mama in Marrakech! Dylan in Dubai! I only take them places where I can use a little alliteration!"

The first excursion began in Paris with Catherine and her 15-year-old lookalike daughter.

The actress shared an image of herself and her mini-me outside the Louvre, while Carys posted several images from the City of Light, including one outside the Eiffel Tower.

"Bet you didn't know that the eiffel tower has 1.5 million screws in it," the teen captioned the image.

A few days later, Carys posted a sun-soaked snap from Marrakech, as well.

Catherine, 49, then jet-setted to the United Arab Emirates to hang out with her 18-year-old son, Dylan, who is on spring break from Brown University. In her snap, she and her son stand atop a skyscraper looking down at Dubai.

Dylan later posted a photo to show that he spent some time in the desert alongside a few camels.

"Hump day+1," he captioned the photo, posted on Thursday.

In a recent chat with Extra, the actress gushed about her family, including her husband Michael Douglas.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

"We're a very tight, close-knit family," she said.

In speaking about her son being away at school, she said, "FaceTime is a great thing. We are on the phone all the time. He's having such an amazing experience. Of course I miss him terribly. I'm so thrilled for him to be in a place he wanted to be and enjoying it so much."