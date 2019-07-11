CBS tried to get staffers amped up for its newly revamped "CBS Evening News" show by holding a "pep rally" of sorts, which included a video of incoming anchor Norah O'Donnell dancing, according to a new report.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The video, set to a DJ Khaled song, also apparently featured news division president Susan Zirinsky and "Evening News" executive producer Kim Godwin.

Many of the staffers saw the video as bizarre, leaving many feeling "embarrassed" and "confused," Page Six said.

The event was billed internally as an "editorial rally," rather than a pep rally.

After the music video, a PowerPoint presentation dished about the new division's future, and Norah optimistically said she planned to head the evening news "until she retires." The remark reportedly brought some snickers from the attendees, as the job hasn't been exactly stable over the years, having been previously helmed by Jeff Glor and Katie Couric.

"This was a session about the vision for the show centered on journalism with integrity and the structure moving forward," a gleeful source told Page Six. "People left completely energized and excited about the future."

Norah will make her "CBS Evening News" debut on July 15.