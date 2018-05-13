Chanel Iman is going to be a mom! In a series of Instagram posts, the 27-year-old model shared the news that she and husband Sterling Shepard are expecting.

"Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," Iman captioned the first photo of her bump. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."

Iman, who married the pro-football player in March after a whirlwind 4-month engagement, followed that photo up with a topless shot of her and Shepard, capturing him leaning in to kiss her bump.

"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can't wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive," the Victoria's Secret angel wrote. "We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can't wait to hold our baby in our arms!"

With Iman's final Instagram shot from her maternity shoot, she wrote, "Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day, @sterl_shep3 and I can't wait to share it with our little one."

Iman spoke to E! News regarding the news, explaining, "Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed."