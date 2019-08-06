Charli XCX is facing backlash after seemingly taking a swipe at Taylor Swift's fans in a new interview.

On Tuesday, snippets of an interview with Pitchfork were published in which Charli said she felt like she was "waving to 5-year-olds" while opening for Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour last year.

Needless to say, her comments did not sit well with Swifties.

Many of Taylor's fans called her "not loyal" or "rude" for being given the opportunity to play stadium shows with "The Archer" singer and Camila Cabello.

"Charli XCX went from playing basements to STADIUMS all because of Taylor lmfao imagine being so ungrateful," one person wrote.

Another said, "She want some attention for her new album."

Later, as Charli's comments started to trend, she's tried to clarify, saying her words were taken out of context.

"Hey [heart emojis] a few people on the internet have taken something I said out of context and I want to clarify there is absolutely no shade and only love here!" Charli wrote on Twitter. "As I say in the article and have said many times before, I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her. She's one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history."

"In the printed version of this much wider conversation my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence," she continued. "Leading up to that tour I'd been playing a tonne of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy - more so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform to a new audience!"

"Any tour I've been on with any other artist as an opening act has always taught me so much," she added. "It's always wonderful to watch other artists do their thing, own their stage and speak their language to their dedicated fan bases - and this was especially true for the reputation tour."