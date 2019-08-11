The Husband of the Year award goes to ... Chip Gaines!

The HGTV star surprised his wife, Joanna Gaines, with the most adorable English Mastiff puppy on Friday, Aug. 9, and here's the real kicker: he did it just because!

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Joanna took to Instagram to share adorable photos and video of the family's new pet -- their sixth dog -- playing with their youngest of five children, 1-year-old Crew.

"Chip told me he hadn't surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue," she wrote. "We now have more dogs than children 😂."

Aside from baby Crew, Chip and Joanna are the parents to Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10 and Emmie Kay, 9.

Not to mention, they also have a farms-worth of pets, including dogs, cats, horses, cows, goats and chicken, which makes sense seeing as though they actually live on a farm in Texas.

This is the first time Chip's sprung a precious new animal on his big family though. Last year in April, he surprised the kiddos with a tiny baby goat first thing in the morning.

"Chip woke the kids up this morning with this sweet baby goat," Joanna captioned a pic of her daughter cradling the newborn goat. "Cutest wake up call ever!"

The year before that, he plopped a sweet little kitten under the tree just before Christmas, which basically makes him the Santa Claus of pets.

"I go out of town for one night," Joanna joked on Instagram of the unexpected gift.

The former "Fixer Upper" stars celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in June (seemingly without a new pet gift exhange).

"Happy #16th anniversary Joanna," Chip tweeted. "A.k.a. Jojo, joey, jo, boss, mom, ma ma, mommy, sweetgirl, kiddo. My girl by any other name. But my BEST day is still the day you officially became Joanna Lea Stevens Gaines! #heresToManyMore I love u."