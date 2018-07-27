Welcome Fitness Friday, courtesy of Chris Hemsworth.

On July 27, the actor posted a video of his training session as he prepares for his role in the upcoming film, "Men In Black."

"Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocobodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him. Sorry for the boot in the face 😬😁 #MenInBlack," he captioned the video.

During the grueling workout, a shirtless Chris is seen shadow boxing and sparring with his training partner, Luke Zocchi. Luke even uses customized boxing gloves that say "THOR" on them, a reference to his Marvel Comics character.

The film is scheduled to be released in May 2019.

BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chris, of course, always seems to be in incredible shape, but having that ridiculously fit body doesn't come easy. Last summer he spoke to W Magazine about prepping to play Thor.

"It's just a lot of heavy weightlifting, you know, isolated muscle groupings. I think how it's changed over the years. The first time I did it I would just do weightlifting. I didn't work in as much sort of cardio or functional flexibility, sort of movement training which I do now. It's much better," he said. "I was, I think, probably a little bigger the first time around, but I felt very stiff and sort of uncomfortable. Now, I feel much more, like it's useful kind of muscle, functional kind of movement and training."

Chris also does a lot of Pilates.

"You can have a completely cosmetic muscle, or just complete sort of cosmetic bodybuilding stuff which is fine on screen, but I think a lot of times it's about next level is when you can tell its function when people move differently, and it suits out lifestyle better," he said. "I feel with all the sort of back problems and knee problems and whatever, the more I kind of moved and had a larger range of motion, a lot of those issues with kneeling, certain joint pains were tended to dissipate the more I kind of… larger, more versatile sort of training."