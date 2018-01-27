Chris Rock fans have been asked to "take one night off from being the paparazzo of your own life" and to just enjoy his show without filming it.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Legions of Rock fans heading to his shows at London's O2 Arena over the weekend can look forward to having their phones put into a special pouch, Sky News is reporting.

It appears as if the "Grown Ups" star has banned all phones and smart watches from his U.K. "Total Blackout" tour in January.

The request is a way of preventing fans from recording his performances and putting them up on social media and/or online -- with anyone caught using the devices at the shows getting booted from the venue.

The comedian has said the use of the devices has become a "major intrusion" on the integrity of his performances as a working comic.

Rock said that "there is also the added problem for comedians who spend months polishing their performances to a high state of hilarity only to have their punchlines shared in advance by illegal recordings of their show."

The solution is to have the mobile devices placed for free in Yondr pouches, which are locked as fans enter the arena. The attendees keep the pouches with them at all times during the show and then have them unlocked as they leave.

And, according to Sky News, if fans need to use their phones at any time during the show, they can go to a designated area to have staff members unlock them.

One fan, Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, saw Rock's show in Glasgow -- "How refreshing to not see 10,000 phones and people actually talking to each other. It's the future!" she tweeted.

Another fan tweeted: "It was beautiful to actually see so many people not using their phones like zombies!"

Enforcement has reportedly been strict, and while there is an area for fans to have their devices unlocked for use, some problems have arisen.

In Glasgow, a fan by the name of Chris Penman claims that he was thrown out of the show for looking at his phone -- even though he was given permission, as he was waiting for an update about his father's medical condition.

"I'm happy that my dad is doing better but I'm angry because my wife paid £140 [roughly $200] for the tickets as a gift and we didn't even get to see Chris Rock," he explained to the evening news.

Rock is not the only star using the Yondr pouches: Dave Chapell, Alicia Keys, Jack White and Guns N' Roses have also reportedly used them.