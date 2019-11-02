It may have been John Legend on stage, but it was the wine that was really doing the singing.

On Saturday, the singer's wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted a video of John singing his massive 2013 "All Of Me," while appearing inebriated and wearing a onesie at Universal Studios.

"John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night," she captioned a hilarious video on Twitter.

During the impromptu karaoke session, John donned a red onesie with his own face on the midsection. Chrissy, meanwhile, couldn't contain her laughter while her husband belted out his hit.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

The crooner had a few chuckles at his own expense, posting a video of his boozy performance and a picture of himself in the one-piece outfit. He, however, didn't mention having any pre-performance wine.

"We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down. Costume theme was onesies," he wrote. "We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear. Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it. Then I found a reluctant DJ with a mic and serenaded myself. It was a night."

Chrissy noted that John didn't intend to go on stage when they got to Universal Studios, but then things changed.

"The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage," she tweeted, "but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND."

Cheers, John!