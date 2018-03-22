Christian Siriano's wallet was much, much lighter after the Academy Awards earlier this month.

The clothing designer said he spent $50,000 of his own money to simply ship clothing to Los Angeles for the big night.

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"It's so much money to make these custom things and send them around the world. I mean it can be $2,000 to overnight a large box to L.A.," he told Michelle Collins on her SiriusXM radio show.

The number shocked the radio host.

"Is it really two-grand?" she asked. "I mean I'm actually like having a heart attack with that."

Christian replied, "I want to tell you what my FedEx bill was the month of the Oscars, you really want to know what it is?"

WENN

The 32-year-old then got into the numbers, saying he sent "about a hundred pieces" between the Oscars themselves and the after parties.

"Most [stylists] don't have a budget for shipping," he said, but added that stylists and designers want top celebrities to wear their items, so it's worth it for them to foot the bill for shipping. Lindsey Vonn and Whoopi Goldberg wore Christian's dresses at the Oscars.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

"Yeah but that's garbage!" Michelle quipped. "Because they should pull … do you know how many gowns I buy for an event? One gown. I'm lucky if I can find a gown okay? Wait so let me guess your FedEx bill, oh my god. I actually feel, I'm really upset. Ok. $58,000."

"Maybe about $8,000 shy of that," Christian replied.

A befuddled Michelle said, "Do you know how much money I have? $58!"