Think the cast of "Clueless" isn't close anymore? As if!

On Saturday, Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer reunited at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo. It was everything.

"So much fun hanging out with these boys today," Alicia captioned a photo with her former costars from 1995. "They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2."

Donald posted the same smiling image, writing, "Rollin' with the homies…," one of the 24-year-old film's more notable quotes.

"We. Have. No. Clue.," Breckin wrote alongside the reunion pic.

While attending a panel at the expo, the "Clueless" stars got in many jokes at each other's expenses.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While noting that Paul, who turns 50 next month, never seems to age, Breckin said, "They had to knock on Paul's trailer an hour early because he had to finish sucking the lifeblood out of babies."

He then added that Paul "gets the little seat... because you're Ant-Man."

A funny moment occurred when Donald asked if the cast remembered where they went for his 21st birthday. Alicia didn't remember being there at all.

"Do you remember anything about making this movie??," Paul joked.

The razzing, of course, was all in good fun, as Alicia posted a photo with Paul, her on-screen love.

"Such a sweet reunion last night at dinner with my pal #PaulRudd," she wrote. "I love this guy! I mean he ordered vegan for both of us..... Swoon."