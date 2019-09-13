Cole Sprouse has been laughing off split rumors about he and his "Riverdale" costar Lili Reinhart for months, and on Friday he put the dagger in them, publicly wishing his girlfriend happy birthday with a few kissing images.

"Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven't I just been so lucky ever since?" he wrote alongside photo booth pictures of the couple kissing.

In July, several outlets reported that the on-screen couple split in real life and largely avoided one another at Comic-Con in San Diego. As speculation built, the duo broke their silence, insinuating that maybe they didn't split.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh-t," Lili wrote on Instagram next to a W magazine cover featuring her and Cole. Cole posted the same picture, writing, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

Last month, Lili, 23, posted a tribute to her boyfriend of more than two years on his 27th birthday.

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you.Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can't get it right. No one else's words could ever fit. They haven't known the fortune it is to love you," she wrote, adding that it was a "sappy nighttime birthday poem" for Cole.