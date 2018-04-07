Actress Tiffany Haddish gives a whole new meaning to the term "killer dance moves."

The "Keanu" star, who was once an "energy producer" at parties, offered a little tidbit from her book "The Last Black Unicorn" while on "The Tonight Show" on April 3 - recalling a sad incident that happened while she was working as a hype woman for an event.

"There was an older gentlemen, he had to be in his 80s, and I said 'C'mon grandpa let's dance' and I grabbed him by his tie and were dancing and stuff and having a good time," she explained.

"Then I decided to turn it around on him. Drop it like it's hot. Give him some booty action ..." continued Haddish. "I turned around and he was on his back ... he passed away."

The incident hit Haddish so hard that it made her not want to get out on the dance floor anymore and turn it on for folks. "I felt like this a-- is deadly," she quipped, adding, "My moves are killer, I got killer moves."

It turns out however that the man's family was understanding and actually helped to lift the "Girls Trip" star's feelings a bit. She explained to Jimmy Fallon how the man's daughter sent her a letter saying her dad hadn't been seen that happy or enjoying himself that much in a long while. She was even offered a tip for the wonderful time she had created for all present.

Haddish, 38, said that she had worked as an "energy producer" at parties and events across the U.S. for 11 years before making it big, joking how she was "Killing it at the Mitzvahs."