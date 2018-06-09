Omar Gooding became livid when a fellow restaurant patron called him out for chastising a restaurant employee in Las Vegas, because his pizza wasn't ready yet, witnesses on the scene told TMZ.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s brother can be seen and heard getting angry and going into a homophobic verbal assault about 3 a.m. in a food court/bar area of the Rio in Las Vegas. Gooding can also be seen goading the man, who claims to be a police officer, to go ahead and arrest him.

The actor uses some heavy [expletives] as well as yells the homophobic "f-word" two times - and he also calls the man a "retard," as security guards begins to gather to try and quell the situation.

TMZ is also reporting that the "Family Time" star had ordered a pizza, however started to belittle the worker, stating that it was taking too long. This is when a man steps in and tells Omar to calm it down--this sets him off.

TMZ spoke to Omar, who tells them that it was late and so was his food, so "who wouldn't be a little impatient?" He also says that apologies were later offered from all parties involved, including the guy who tried to help the employee. He added that and "by no means am I a hater or homophobic. My apologies for the offensive language, but that does not define who I am ... we calmly communicated, worked it out and all was forgiven."

Apparently, there was no official report of the situation and no arrests.