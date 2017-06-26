On June 20, Daniel Day-Lewis announced that he was retiring from acting. But, that doesn't necessarily mean people won't be able to see his work in the future, albeit in a different way.

According to a new report, in his next career move, he might become a haute couture dressmaker... No joke.

Rex USA

The New York Post's Page Six reported on June 26 that the three-time Oscar winner is currently filming a top-secret Paul Thomas Anderson movie that is set in the fashion world of 1950s London. Daniel is known to get very into his roles, and the report says he has developed a liking to making dresses.

A source told Page Six that Daniel did such intense research and learned so much about couture fashion for his final film playing 'an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society' that he will stick with the profession off-screen and become a dressmaker.

WENN

Last week, Daniel's rep said, "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

When the retirement was announced, it was quite a shock to many. But, Page Six's source said this has been a long time coming and he had been planning it for some time, but he wanted to exit with the right role.

"He's so method, it takes him three years to prepare for a role," the source said. "He was telling friends he really wanted to go out with a bang."

Out with the film and in with the fashion!