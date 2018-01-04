David Beckham and his 6-year-old daughter Harper went old school Disney this week, and the results are pretty priceless.

While on vacation in Miami, the doting dad and his little princess recreated an iconic scene from the 1955 hit "Lady and the Tramp" in which they two people eat a piece of spaghetti from each end (in the film's case, it was two dogs who ate the spaghetti).

"The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much 💕💕💕 💕 kisses," David's wife, Victoria Beckham, captioned the photo, which she posted on Jan. 4.

Most people melted over the image, saying it was a sweet daddy-daughter moment. A few naysayers thought it was inappropriate.

"I'm not sure that personal and private photo between them should have been posted. I Loved my Dad to the moon and back but wouldn't have done that with my Dad for a photo or just for fun," one person said.

Many people were confused as to why they are eating pasta in the water.

Certainly, though, the critics were in the minority.

Rex USA

David has long gushed about his daughter. He often posts images of Harper to his social media pages. In November 2016, it was reported that Harper had started training with the English National Ballet and David was there every day to support her.

"She goes every week and David takes her to training himself and hangs out with the other dads there. It's really sweet. Harper is of the age now where she is trying loads of different things but she really loves going to ballet," a source told the U.K.'s The Sun. "There really is no better place for her to learn than the English National Ballet. It's up there with the most distinguished ballet schools in the world. Both David and Victoria love watching her perform and helping her practice, too."