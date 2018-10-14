After some nagging from her daughters, Demi Moore is finally on Instagram! And the 55-year-old actress made her debut in a pretty epic way.

WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Demi's first post on the social media site -- she's using the name @moore2d -- came a few hours after she attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Oct. 12.

"My first ever Instagram post! Love you @stellamccartney this is for you!! But in honor of my 3 beautiful daughters @buuski @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis who have been desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing! #RoyalLove Thank you @malonesouliers @philiptreacy @gabrielahearst #demibag @elizabethsaltzman," she captioned her video post, in which she gushed about the beautiful dress and accessories she wore to Eugenie's nuptials.

(For those wondering, Demi is friends with the bride's mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York -- who's perhaps better known as the original Fergie.)

On the video, Demi speaks to her phone as she shows off her outfit. "Stella, this is for you. I'm just back from the wedding. Let me prop this [phone] up so hopefully you can see my full length," she says, revealing her dress has pockets! "So we can't quite see the shoes but I just have to say thank you so much! I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team, you guys were amazing."

Demi went on to gush about her matching maroon hat featuring a netted veil. "Philip Treacy, you're a genius, this hat," she said. "I mean, let's see, we need to get my incredible shoes too. Look at that," she added, panning down to her beautiful T-strap high heels by Italian designer Malone Souliers. "Ah, so sexy, beautiful Malone. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Oh, and don't forget -- one last thing," the actress said as she ran off for a moment to grab her matching satin handbag by Gabriela Hearst, which shares her name and sells for nearly $2,000. "Demi! My Demi bag!" the actress declared before blowing a kiss goodbye to the camera.

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Demi's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, 24, reposted her mom's video along with a hilarious caption. "SCREAMING THAT MY QUEEN MOTHER HAS FINALLY CAVED AND GONE VIRAL. Welcome. We are so happy to have you @moore2d," Tallulah wrote.

Eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 30, also reposted Demi's debut post, captioning it, "The QUEEN MOTHER HAS FINALLY GRACED US WITH HER PRESENCE. Welcome @moore2d. You are a goddess."

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, middle daughter Scout Willis, 27, shared a photo of her mom walking into St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and praised her beauty and, yes, her social media debut. "MAMAAAAAAAAAA! She is an exquisite creature and i an so proud she grew me. And guess what guys??? SHE FINALLY GOT ON INSTAGRAM!!!! —> @Moore2d," Scout wrote alongside the meme that praised Demi as "flawless."

Demi followed up her first post with another fashion-focused one on Oct. 14, this time revealing her chic look in London. "Coffee on the Thames! What a weekend. What a welcome! 🙇🏻♀️," she captioned it. "Oh and @stellamccartney in case you've been looking for it, I borrowed your coat!😜Couldn't resist it was the perfect topper for my new velvet track pants from my pal @debonnairevb 😘 by @serenabutelondon #heavenlyrain."

Demi racked up nearly 65,000 followers in just three days before her account was even verified.