Garry Shandling only had a net worth of $668,636 at the time of his death, but it's likely he has millions more.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the late comedian left his money to the executor of his estate, his lawyer and friend, Bill Isaacson. Garry had no children, nor had he ever married.

Rex USA

One may assume that a legendary comic like Garry would have more money, and that assumption is probably correct.

TMZ notes that Bill is the trustee of a trust that Garry created, but that trust is not public. Garry likely had millions in assets in the trust.

Rex USA

The iconic funnyman suddenly passed way on March 24, 2016 after a massive heart attack. According to TMZ, he was feeling ill the evening before his death.

"He spoke with a doctor friend of his… complaining he was not feeling well. The doctor was concerned enough that he came to Shandling's home and checked him out," TMZ said. Although the comedian/actor didn't complain of chest pains, his friend urged him to head to the ER if he still felt ill the next morning. Gary agreed to do just that. Gary then called 911 at 10:30 AM the next day and passed out while on the phone with the operator. Paramedics had to break down his door, where he was found unresponsive.